From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested suspects behind the cutting off of a 12-years-old boy’s penis and the rape of an 8-year-old girl.

Commissioner of Police Mr Ahmed Magaji Kontagora confirmed this while parading some suspected criminals at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “on the 24th September 2022 at about 12000hrs, one Ismail Idris ‘m’ aged 12yrs of Garin Baka village, Birnin Yauri District of Ngaski LGA, was found lying down unconscious in a pool of his blood along Unguwar Koda forests with his manhood (penis) been cut off by unknown person(s).

“The victim was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention. On receipt of the report, a team of detectives was detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting one Mansur Musa and Aminu Musa all ‘m’ of the same address in connection with the case. The case is under investigation and will soon be charged to court after the completion of an investigation.

“On the 16th September 2022 at about 1300hrs, one Danjuma Adamu a.ka Tanko ‘m’ aged 30yrs of Zariya Kala-Kala village, Koko/Besse LGA, dubiously took one Aisha Faruku ‘f’ aged 8yrs of the same address, who was selling beans cake, into the house of one Umaru Dauda and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her and gave her two hundred naira (N200).

” Later, the suspect also gave the said Umaru Dauda two hundred naira (N200) for using his room to perpetrate his evil intention. The case is still under investigation and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

“Similarly, on the 26th September 2022 at about 1130rs, the suspect, one Bashir Ibrahim, ‘m’, of Kangiwa town, deceitfully took his unsounded mind sister, named Hajara Abdullahi, into a drainage and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. The case is under investigation and the suspect will soon be charged to court,” said.

Kontagora, also disclosed that one man, Bahago Kofa was macheted to death by a suspect, Isaac in Kuraje village, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State for being a witch.

According to him, on “the 23rd September 2022 at about 1330hrs, one Isaac, ‘m’, of Kuraje village, Ngaski LGA, went to the house of one Bahago Kofa ‘m’ of the same address and machete him with an axe on his head for suspecting him to have been a witch. As a result, the victim died while receiving treatment. The suspect has confessed to the crime and investigation into the case is ongoing.”

The police also arrested suspects behind the breaking into a RIFAN warehouse in Suru town where they allegedly stole water pumping machines, sprayers, fertilizers and herbicides worth over N11 million.

“In the course of the investigation, one Faruku Bello, ‘m’, of Suru was arrested for assisting the thieves to transport the stolen items. When interrogated, he mentioned one Sani Umar, Umar Musa, Alh Nura Abdullahi and Mustapha Abubakar, all ‘m’, of Birnin Kebbi and Gwandu LGAS respectively, who were all subsequently arrested and have confessed to the commission of the crime, investigation further reveals that the said Alh Nura Abdullahi received all the stolen items and so far, nine (9) water pumping machines and forty-five (45) cartons of herbicide chemicals have been recovered. An investigation is ongoing with a view to recovering the remaining stolen items”, he added

Kontagora added that about eleven cows rusticated by bandits in Jambale village, Bena district of Danko/Wasagu were recovered from them after guns duel with the policemen in combination with vigilante, and members of Yansakai.