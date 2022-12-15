From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old woman, Zara’u Sahabi, for allegedly hitting a three-year-old boy with a wood and killing him.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, who confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said the suspect would be charged to court for culpable homicide.

He said: “On December 2, 2022, at about 1900hrs, one Zara’u Sahabi ‘f’ aged 25 years, of Kwaku village, Kaoje District, Bagudo LGA, while in her room, used a wood and hit one Gadafi Nasiru ‘m’ aged three years on his head.

“As a result, he died on the spot. On receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect. In the course of investigation, she confessed to the crime. The suspect will be charged to court after completion of investigation,” he said.

While briefing newsmen about success stories to reduce bandits’ attack on Kebbi State communities, the Commissioner of Police examined that his officers and vigilantes have repelled many attempted attacks on some communities, killing members of the bandit gangs and rescuing the victims. He said: “On November 30, 2022, at about 0630hrs, one Abubakar Abubakar ‘m’ aged 46 years, of Yartudu Tilli village, Bunza LGA, was kidnapped by an unknown armed man in his house. On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Zogirma, swiftly led a combined team of policemen and vigilantes, pursued the suspects to Ladda forest and engaged them.

“Due to the high fire power of the combined forces, the kidnappers abandoned their victim and took to their heels with gun wound injuries. The victim has been rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention at General Hospital, Bunza. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits for prosecution accordingly.

“Similarly, on 1/12/2022, at about 0825hrs, some unidentified suspected armed bandits were sighted at Mairairai farms, Bena District of Danko/Wasagu LGA. On receipt of the information, a combined team of mobile policemen stationed at Mairaiarai and Bena camps, army personnel, vigilantes and members of the Yansakai were instantly mobilised.

“On reaching the scene, they engaged the bandits in a gun duel, as a result of which they repelled the intended attack/kidnapping. Aggressive patrol has been intensified in the area to arrest the bandits who might have escaped with gun wound injuries.

“On December 5, 2022, at about 0130, a gang of kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the residence of one Abdullahi Garba ‘m’ of Kataru Village, Kwakware-Bakuwai District, attacked and kidnapped him. On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Suru, swiftly mobilised his men and vigilantes to the scene, pursued the hoodlums and succeeded in arresting one Shehu Abdu ‘m’, aged 20 years, and Mohammed Aliero Babuga ‘m’ aged 18 years, all of Rugan Takalafiya village, Bakuwai District of Suru LGA. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining gang members, namely: Ali Dogo, Bello Chama and Manora all of the same address, who are still at large, for discreet investigation and prosecution accordingly.

“On December 6, 2022, at about 0935hrs, some suspected yet unidentified armed bandits, stormed Mairairai village in Bena District of Danko/Wasagu LGA, in view of which, the 36PMF personnel stationed at Mairairai camp and vigilante from Bena, rushed to the scene. As a result, the intended attack was successfully repelled. Consequently, on the same date at about 1140hrs, another set of suspected armed bandits resurfaced between Malekachi and Bakingulbi villages, Bena District in an attempt to strike again. On receipt of the information, the 36PMF personnel, Bena camp, conventional policemen and vigilantes immediately responded, as a result of which another serious gun battle ensued. Due to the high fire power of the combined security forces, the intended attack was instantly repelled. Meanwhile, the area remains calm and aggressive patrol is being intensified by the combined team of security personnel with a view to curtailing the incursion of the bandits into Kebbi State from neighbouring states.”

The Commissioner of Police warned all the criminally minded individuals in the state to either repent of their evil ways or relocate completely out of the state, saying that the police are poised to do everything possible to rid the state of criminals or make it un-conducive for them to operate.