Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police command has averted the payment of N1.5milion by a victim of suspected kidnappers and arrested 46 suspected kidnappers, their informants who have been terrorizing the people of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba M. Danjuma who confirmed this while briefing reporters at the Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, noted that one Alhaji Abubakar Chindo,a resident of Bunza LGA informed the police that he received calls by unknown hoodlums that he must pay N1.5million or else, he with be kidnapped.

“On receipt of the complaint, our detectives commenced investigation and arrested one Muhammed Danbawa and Abubakar Abdullahi in connection with the crime and they are cooperating with the detective”.

Danjuma also disclosed that others suspected kidnappers were arrested in various villages and towns within local government areas which including; Fakai ,Arewa, Shanga, Birnin Kebbi, Jega, Danko-Wassagu, Zuru, and Bunza local government areas.

Speaking on the suspected kidnappers’ informats, the Commissioner of Police disclosed that one Aliyu Bala, Zayyanu Basiru, Muhammed Sarkin Fulani and Ibrahim Dankawo were arrested in Giron Mass, Bakin Tulu and Gwalangu villages of Shanga LGA for being negotiators between victims and kidnappers.

He added that the suspected kidnapper’s informants would be charge to Court for criminal conspiracy, abetment and aiding kidnappers.

The Command, he said also nabbed one Hussainin Dahiru Labbo a resident of Ingarje village in Jega LGA for belonged to gangs of kidnappers, who led his group to kidnap wife of one Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi in the area, stressed that the suspect would be charge to Court for prosecution.