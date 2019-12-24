Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Suleiman Umar, an indigene of Gwandu town for allegedly raping an 11-year-old primary school pupil inside a private toilet in the town.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Danjuma, who confirmed this incident on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that another suspect Aminu Siri of the same town was also arrested for raping the same victim in his house.

According to him, “On 2nd November 2019, at about 11:30hrs, one Suleiman Umar, of Gwandu town lured a suspect, name (withheld), a primary school pupil into a public toilet and raped her.

“In the course of investigation, it was revealed that one Aminu Siri of the same address also deceived her and took her to his house and raped her. The two suspects were arrested and both confessed to the alleged crime. The suspects will be arraigned before the court of law”, he said.

The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that one Alhaji Ibrahim and Ibrahim Sa’adu, residents of Kamfanin Maga village in Danko/Wasagu local government were arrested by the police for allegedly aiding kidnappers by supplying them foodstuffs, recharge cards and information in their hideouts.

He added that the suspects had confessed to their crimes, and they would be charged to court for allegedly belonging to the gang of kidnappers.

Danjuma who assured residents of the state to continue going about their lawful activities during the Yuletide period, said the police would be on the highways, waterways at strategic locations to conduct stop-and-search within the state.

“Anti-Robbery Squad and Operation Puff Adder teams will be deployed in the state exist routes and at observation points during the festive periods,”