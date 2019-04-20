Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 20 suspected kidnappers, said to be terrorising residents of the state, at different locations.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Muhammad Danjuma, who confirmed this during a press conference at the state police headquarters, said, many of them were arrested through detective officers and patrol teams of the command at various towns such as Argugun, Jega, Birnin-Kebbi, Koko-Basse, Fakai, Zuru and Yauri Local Government areas. He added that four other suspected kidnappers were arrested at Argugun, Fakai, Birnin-Kebbi, and Rikoto village in Zuru local government areas of the state. The police boss, who gave their names as: Manuga Alhaji Garba, Abubakar Tanimu, Bilyaminu Umar and Aminu Bobi stressed that all of them would be charged to court while other accomplices at large would be apprehended soon.