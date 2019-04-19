Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 20 suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising residents of the state at different locations .

Commissioner of Police, Kebbi state, Mr. Garba Muhammad Danjuma who confirmed this during a press conference at the state police headquarters, said, many of them were arrested through detective officers and patrol teams of the command at various towns such as Argugun, Jega, Birnin-Kebbi, Koko-Basse, Fakai,Zuru and Yauri Local Government Areas.

According to Danjuma, “one Yusuf Danjuma of Gwadangaji quarters with three others attacked one Ummualkhairi Aminu with an attempt to snatch her three-year-old son, Abubakar Aminu; but with the timely intervention of the police Patrol team who rushed to the scene, rescued the child and arrested the suspects.

“On complaint from one Haliru Hassan, detectives from Yauri Area Command commenced the investigation where one Bulus Sunday and three others were arrested. They demanded and collected a sum of three hundred thousand naira, from a complainant.

“These suspects were the kidnapping gang terrorising Yauri and environs including Niger State. The CID further arrested four other suspects in connection with the case,” Danjuma disclosed.

The Police Commissioner also disclosed that his officers arrested one Umaru Mohammed and three others who invaded residence of one Alhaji Buhari in a village in Jega local government in an attempt to kidnap him and they recovered 37 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62×39mm, five phones, a Mobil trouser, among others.

He added that four other suspected kidnappers were arrested at Argugun, Fakai, Birnin-Kebbi, and Rikoto village in Zuru local government areas of the state.

The police boss who gave their names as ; Manuga Alhaji Garba, Abubakar Tanimu, Bilyaminu Umar, and Aminu Bobi, stressed that all of them would be charge to court while other accomplices at large would be apprehended soon.