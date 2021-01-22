From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria police,Kebbi state Command has arrested a 25 years old suspect, Haruna Idris,25 years old, with possession of 107, 7.62 by 39mm caliber of ammunition and four suspected armed robbers specialized in snatching motorcycles from residents of the state.

The suspects, includes; Usman Sani,27 years old from Gwandu town,Basiru Usman,27 year old from Gwandu town,Tukur Muhammed,26 years old from Makera town in Birnin kebbi local government and Yahaya Kabiru,28 years of Hegin Rama town in Gusau Local government area of Zamfara state.

The Public Relations Officer of Kebbi state Police command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin kebbi stated that, the were arrested at Koko town,Koko-Basse loacal government for their operation.

According to him, “on the 18th January ,2021 at about 2030hrs,information received revealed that a specialized gang of motorcycle thieves have enter into Koko town,Koko- Basse lGA. On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer,Koko,swiftly mobilised his policemen and were able to trailed and successfully arrested the suspects’”.

He also disclosed that a patrol team of Puff Adder patrolling along Bena-Mairairai road,Danko-Wasagu LGA intercepted one Haruna Idris,25 years old, with possession of 107,7.62 by 39mm caliber of ammunition.

“ In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi state Command,CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode ordered the Immediate transfer of the suspects to the state CID,Birnin Kebbi, for discreet investigation to unravel their modus operadi and prosecution after the completion of investigation”.