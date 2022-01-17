From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed an attack by bandits on Dankade village in Dankowagu Local Government of the state that left 13 civilians, a police officer and two army personnel dead.

The bandit attack reportedly occurred in the afternoon of Friday, January 14, with many houses set ablaze and several people displaced.

Police spokesman for the State Command DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident to our correspondent via telephone.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘The incident happened on Friday about 3 pm; they invaded the village, Dankade. The police patrol team were mobilised to the village and engaged them in gun duels. As a result of the gun duel, we lost one of our police officers, two army personnel; for now, we have gotten [sic] 13 civilians killed.

‘They also sent some houses ablaze. Only a police officer lost his life, two army personnel lost their lives and 13 civilians were known to be killed for now. So, investigation still ongoing,’ he said.