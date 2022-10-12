From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has presented the sum of N46,042,252.38 to 21 deceased families of the police officers who died during their active service to the country.

Commissioner of Police Mr Ahmed Magaji Kontagora presented various cheques to the next of Kin’s of the fallen officers at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

While addressing the beneficiaries, Kontagora conveyed the message of the IGP Alkali Usman Baba to them, with emphasised that, they should use the money judiciously.

According to him, “It is my pleasure to welcome you all to Kebbi State Police Headquarters, to witness the presentation of cheques from the Inspector General of Police Group life Assurance and the group life personnel accident cheques to the families of deceased police officers who died in active service of their fatherland.

“The Inspector General Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, in his commitment to improving the welfare of officers and men of the force, has introduced several welfare packages for the Police among which are the group assurance Policy and the IGP family welfare schemes. This is to take care of the welfare of the serving personnel and the families of the deceased officers.

“Today’s event is an assurance to the next of kin of the deceased police officers that, the Force will always take care of her own. That even in death, we cherish and respect the supreme sacrifice those officers made to the Command in particular and the nation at large, before their demise.

“I wish to reiterate that, the IGP is committed to the improvement of the welfare of the officers, hence this exercise, though sadly and regrettably, is a continuous one.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Inspector General Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, I, present these cheques of the total sum of forty-six million, forty-two thousand, two hundred and fifty-two naira, and thirty-eight kobo (N 46,042,252.38) to the families of the deceased police officers, who died in the line of duty”.

Kontagora also declared open a two days seminars for Area Crimes Officers, Divisional Crimes Officers and Investigation police officers at the command’s headquarters.

He described the holding of the seminar during this period when the nation is preparing for elections as timely.

“There is no better time than now for a workshop like this one to be held in order to abreast our detectives on the modern method of investigation of cases in line with international best practice,” he said.

“In the same vain, the Kebbi state Police Command under my watch will continue to organise workshops, seminars and conferences not only in the areas of investigation and prosecutions of cases but will include civility to the members of the public, crowd control, musketry as well as electoral laws with a view to refreshing the memory of its personnel to discharge their duties effectively more especially during the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” he said.