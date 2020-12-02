Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has rescued a 52 years old man,a resident of Kolonkoji village of Jega local government area of Kebbi state from the Kidnappers.

The Police Public Relation Officers(PPRO)of the Command,DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He disclosed that, a neighbour of the victim,one Mustapha Ahmed,30 years old was also shot by the kidnappers and has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre,Birnin Kebbi for treatment.

According to him, “on receipt of the report, a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer,Jega,swiftly pursued the kidnappers and engaged them into a gun dwell.

” This made the kidnappers to abandoned their victim,Alhaji Shehu Umar and took to their heels. The victim has been rescued unhurt and now reunited with his family while Mustapha Ahmed has been rushed to Federal Medical Centre,Birnin Kebbi,for medication”.

The Police spokesman in the state assured the general public that the command,under the Commissioner of Pooicey,Mr. Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore would bring the perpetrators to book.