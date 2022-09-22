From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi
The Kebbi state Police Command has recovered about 57 rusticated cows from suspected bandits ,and recovered one AK47,armful bullets from fleeing bandit at Augie town.
Commissioner of Police,Mr.Ahmed Magaji Kontagora,who confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the rusticated cows were recovered due to intelligence information.
According to him, “on 21/08/2022 at about 1700hrs, the suspects namely: one Manu Riskuwa and Muhammad Gide all ‘m’ of Tungar malan, Koko/Besse LGA conspired and trespassed into the residence of one Usman Muhammed ‘m’ of Kwanan Biri village, Bagudo LGA and stole his cattle. After following their foot prints, the two suspects were apprehended along Bagudo road in possession of the said stolen cows together with 57 other cows and 12 sheep which they could not give satisfactory account of.
“In the course of investigation, they mentioned one Garba Usman of Gidan Daji village, Maiyama LGA as the owner of the remaining cows. Hence, he was also arrested in connection with the case. Investigation is still ongoing”.
Speaking on other suspected criminals arrested, Kontagora said: ” on 26/08/2022 at about 1000hrs, information received revealed that, armed bandits were seen wandering in Tiggi area of Augie LGA.
” On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Office, Augie and his men immediately responded and pursued the bandits. Due to the Police high fire power, one of the bandits abandoned his AK47 rifle with twenty four (24) rounds of 7.62x39mm of live ammunition. Case is under investigation”,he said.
The Commissioner of Police, also disclosed that on the 30/08/2022 at about 1600hrs, the DPO Mahuta raided a mining site situated at Maikende village and succesfully arrested some suspects involving in illegal drugs.
According to him, the suspects including; Tanko Bala ‘m’ of Kantu village, (2) Hassan Musa ‘m’ of ZBCC Dabai and (3) Ya’u Umar ‘m’ of Darangi village of Niger state respectively.
“When searched, the following items were found in their possession namely; 320 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp;15 tabs of Valium (D5) tablets; 18 tabs of Ecxol; and 8 tabs caplets of Tramadol. The ase is still under investigation”, he said.
