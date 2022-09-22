From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Police Command has recovered about 57 rusticated cows from suspected bandits ,and recovered one AK47,armful bullets from fleeing bandit at Augie town.

Commissioner of Police,Mr.Ahmed Magaji Kontagora,who confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the rusticated cows were recovered due to intelligence information.

According to him, “on 21/08/2022 at about 1700hrs, the suspects namely: one Manu Riskuwa and Muhammad Gide all ‘m’ of Tungar malan, Koko/Besse LGA conspired and trespassed into the residence of one Usman Muhammed ‘m’ of Kwanan Biri village, Bagudo LGA and stole his cattle. After following their foot prints, the two suspects were apprehended along Bagudo road in possession of the said stolen cows together with 57 other cows and 12 sheep which they could not give satisfactory account of.