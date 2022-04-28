From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Mr. Musa Baba had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Birnin Kebbi, to conduct a discreet investigation into the allegation leveled against some students of a secondary school ,to have stolen an electrical cable worth N250,000.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Kebbi State Police Command,SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, “the attention of the Kebbi State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating in some social media where one Bar. Bashir addressed members of the press and accused Inspector Ilyasu Alhassan to have arrested some students of Alif International Academy, Kamba, for trespassing into his house and stole his electric cable wire worth Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000) only.

” He went further to alleged that, the said Police Inspector had requested the students involved to confess to the commission of the offence with a promise of giving them the sum of Two Thousand Naira (N2,000) only.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP. Musa Baba, psc(+) had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, Birnin Kebbi, to conduct a discreet investigation into the allegation with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding the said allegation.

“Consequently, the command is using this medium to assure the good and peace loving people of Kebbi State that, the outcome of the investigation will be made available to the members of the public.

” Meanwhile, it is important to reiterates that, the command will leave no stone unturned in taking appropriate action against any of its erring personnel, please”, he said.

