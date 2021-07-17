From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has solicited accurate information from the public on the criminals and those, they suspected their movement to be suspicious.

Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, stated this in a statement made available newsmen n in Birnin Kebbi.

In the statement, signed by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar,the police assured the general public of their safety during and after Eid-El Adah celebration.

” The Command hereby solicitb maximum cooperation from members of the general public to provide accurate and useful information, or report of suspicious persons to the nearest police station.

“The Police will continue the safety of lives and property of the people of the state before,during and after the sallah celebration”.

The Command, which felicitated with public over the up coming sallah celebration advised them to contact nearest police station,emergency phone numbers(08038797644,or 09062925404) in case of any emergency.

