From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command, has urged the general public to disregard fake rumour being circulated in some quarters about the movement of bandits to Kwara state via Kamba, a town in Kebbi state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of Kebbi State police command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar stated this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

In the statement with REF.NO. CZ:5300/KBS/PPRD/VOL.2/12, made available on behalf of the Acting Commissioner of Police , DCP Maiyaki M. Baba, the police noted that the purported fake rumour was misleading, mischievous and calculated attempt by some unpatriotic individuals aimed at instilling fear and divert the attention of the State Police command on its avowed commitment at guaranteeing the safety and security of the good people of Kebbi state.

According to him, “sequel to an intelligence report that has gone rival on some social media platforms that, Kamba area of Kebbi state is one of the routes to be used by bandits to Kwara state, the Kebbi state Police Command wishes to unequivocally reiterates that, such an intelligence report is fake, misleading, mischievous and calculated attempt by some unpatriotic individuals aimed at instilling fear and divert the attention of the State Police command on its avowed commitment at guaranteeing the safety and security of the good people of Kebbi state.

“In view of the foregoing, the Ag. Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, DCP Maiyaki M. Baba, psc calls on the people of Kebbi State to disregard such fake intelligence report and go about their lawful businesses, as the Command under his watch will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the protection of lives and property.

“The Ag. CP further assures the good people of Kebbi State that, the State Police Command in collaboration with other security Agencies in the State have emplaced adequate security measures, not only in Kamba area, but throughout the State with the aim of forestalling any unforeseen circumstances.

“At this juncture, members of the general public are enjoins to be security conscious and report any suspicious person(s) to the nearest Police station, please”, he said.