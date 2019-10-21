The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Kebbi chapter, has inaugurated some newly constructed shops to support the police officers’ wives and widows in the state.

The chairperson of the association, Hajiya Maryam Muhammad, who inaugurated the shops in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, said the objective was to touch the lives of the women and their children.

Although, Muhammed did not disclose the number of shops inaugurated, she said, “this project is meant for supporting the police officers’ wives, especially the children and widows; to become entrepreneurs,” she said.

Muhammad said the initiative was actualised by the support the POWA in the state received from the National President of the Association and Wife to the Inspector-General of Police, Hajiya Fatima Adamu.

“The IGP, Muhammad Adamu and his wife, share the vision in showing love to their personnel and keep on encouraging the POWA chairpersons of each state command to look inward on how best to support police officers’ wives on entrepreneurship,” she said.

She lauded her husband, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, for the aspiration and encouragement she got from him.

The chairperson also urged the beneficiaries of the shops to utilise them well and make the facilities become their sources of income that would improve on their means of livelihood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the event included, representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Others were the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). (NAN).