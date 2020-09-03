Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has commenced distribution of sanitisers, face masks and other preventive items of COVID-19 to 2,008 schools ahead of proposed re-opening of schools on September 21.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Schools Education, Muhammad Aleiro, who disclosed this yesterday, said the re-opening is subject to approval.

He said the COVID-19 preventive items would be distributed to 1,901 primary schools and 107 secondary schools.

Acting Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Fatimoh Abubakar Udulu, said the distribution of the items was necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 because of the reopening of schools. She said it would ensure both the teachers and pupils were protected.

Director, Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Desk Officer of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), Hassan Umar, said the agency had trained school principals, headmasters and teachers on COVID-19 preventive methods.

Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo, a BESDA consultant and coordinator, appealed to the users of the items to utilise them judiciously.

Meanwhile, the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said farmers have lost more than N5 billion worth of farm produce to floods in the state.

Sani Dododo, SEMA chairman made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

Dododo spoke after a condolence visit to families of victims of a boat mishap in Jega Local Government Area, of the state, which claimed the lives of eight persons.