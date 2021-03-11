From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi Government has declared that the state has received 57,810 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

Commissioner for Health Alhaji Muhammad Ja’afar, who disclosed this while briefing reporters in Birnin Kebbi, said the vaccine doses have been stored at the state’s cold medical stores from where they will be transported to local government areas’ cold stores.

‘We have received the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines early morning of today. A total number of 57,810 doses and devices have been allocated and delivered to Kebbi State,’ he stated.

Ja’afar assured that the vaccine dosea are safe, stressing that frontline health workers would be the first to receive the vaccine.

‘Aside from the frontline [health workers], then followed by other health workers, strategic political leaders of the three tiers of governments, including traditional and religious leaders, and other frontline workers as media, security agencies and bank officials as well as citizens of the state’ are top priority to be vaccinated.

‘The vaccines have been stored at the state cold medical stores [from] where it will be transported to local government areas’ cold stores from there to facility solar fridges where the vaccination will continue across the 21 LGAs of the state,’ the commissioner stated.

He assured that vaccinations would begin once all arrangements for the process are complete.