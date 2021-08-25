From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has received 60,704 doses of Moderna COVID 19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Commissioner for Health Alhaji Jaafar Muhammad, who confirmed this during the official flag-off of the new doses in Birnin Kebbi, explained that those who had taken first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine would need to wait for the arrival of the second doses for their booster shots.

He said that they should not take the Modern vaccine with AstraZeneca.

According to him, ‘Kebbi State has received 60,704 doses of Modern a COVID 19 vaccines. These vaccines are going to be implemented across the 21 local government areas of the state. And on behalf of His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State, I want to formally flag off the Moderna vaccines to the glory of Allah and humanity.

‘The Moderna COVID 19 is safe, it has been satisfied by the international regulatory body agencies like NAFDAC and the vaccines is within the interval of 30 days while you take the first dose.

‘The vaccines is 3rd minus 15 to minus 15 degree centigrade. At the point of vaccination, we expect the vaccines to be between +2 and -8 degree centigrade. We want to encourage the people of Kebb state to accept the vaccines especially those that have not taken the AstraZenaca.

‘During the first phase,Kebbi state has performed tremendously, because the vaccines utilisation, we are the third states in the first implementation. And equally, we have the coverage of about 57,000 doses that we have done to our people.

‘We, therefore, want to encourage our people, those that have not taken the vaccines before,between the age of 18 years and above to be able to contain the spread of COVID in our state and invariably in Nigeria in general.’

He added that those who have taken the first jabs of the AstraZeneca doses should wait for the new arrival of the new doses of the vaccines strseed that they should not taken Moderna vaccines.