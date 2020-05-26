Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government received 83 additional Almajiri children who were repatriated to the state by Kano State Government.

The children, who were all hale and hearty, were received by the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed,on behalf of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu .

It will be recalled that last Friday, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu recieved 61 almajiri children repatriated to Kebbi by Kano State Government.

The Chairman of the Task Force on Covid -19, Muhammed, disclosed that, the children hailed from seven local governments of Birnin Kebbi,Kalgo, Dandi, Argungu, Maiyama, Jega and Yauri, while one of them was a citizen of the neighboring Niger Republic.

Muhammed said that, all the Children will be handed over to the Chairmen of their respective local governments, who were all physically present at the event.

He explained that, a child from Niger Republic would be taken back to his country, through the protocols laid down by the Federal Government.

Muhammed lauded Kano State Government for earlier testing and isolating the children at the Isolation Centre, in Kano .

He said,” happily, all the children had been declared Coronavirus Disease-free, as they had tested negative to it. They are therefore ready to be reunited with their families, as well as the general society.

” Our top most priority is now the continuation of their both Quranic and Western education, but, with their own biological parents .”

The Kebbi State Chairman Task Force on Covid 19 who is also the Commissioner for Health, pledged the state government’s commitment to fully protect all the fundamental human rights of the children.

The State Chairman on Covid-19 and Commissioner for Health, Hon. Ja’afaru Muhammad, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla and Members of the Covid-19 Task Force recieved the 83 almajiri children at the IDP camp, Kalgo.