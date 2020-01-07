The Kebbi State Fire Service on Tuesday announced that it recorded 153 fire incidents that resulted in the death of 11 persons in 2019.

The service’s Deputy Director, Alhaji Bashir Bello, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi that the fire incidents took place between January and December.

“From January to December in 2019, we recorded 153 fire incidents and 11 deaths in the process.

“The incidents occurred on these dates of Jan. 22, Feb. 28, March 22, April 11, May 9, June 4, July 7, Aug. 2, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 18 and Dec. 22.

“The record of the deaths are: Feb., 5; April, 2 and Nov., 4,” he said.

Bello said to prevent further fire outbreaks, it was imperative for residents to always be careful in handling electrical appliances and other inflammable items.

“More than N483 million worth of property were lost to the fire, and N428 million of the property saved during the fire incidents,” he said.

He attributed the fire incidents to mismanagement of electrical appliances, electricity surge, improper use of inflammable items and engagement of unqualified electricians.

Bello also enjoined smokers to always ensure that cigarette butts were properly disposed, especially now that the harmattan season is in.

According to him, the fire service currently have no functional vehicles for quick response to fire incidents and other emergencies.

“The fire department is only managing two rickety, old trucks out of nine trucks of which seven are grounded,’’ Bello said.

The deputy director, therefore, appealed to the state government to adequately equip the department for prompt response to emergences. (NAN).