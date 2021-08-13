From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 26 cases of Diarrhea and vomiting were reported in 20 out of 21 local government areas of Kebbi State between January and August,

This was disclosed yesterday when Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd) were briefed by the State Epidemic Rapid Response Team, yesterday.

The team was led by the Permanent Secretary, CMD Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza and supported by the Executive Secretary of State Primary Healthcare Agency , Dr. Abubakar A. Kaoje.

While calling on the general public to observe personal and environmental hygiene, people were advised to avoid open defecation. The need for inter sectoral collaboration of stakeholders was also emphasized at the meeting.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.