Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi government has recruited 80 vigilance groups to protect schools across the state even as it distributed coaster buses to six girls’ secondary schools to ease their transportation challenges.

The vigilance group were hired from the Vigilante Group of Nigerian (VGN).

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd) handed out the buses in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

He explained that the distribution of the buses became necessary to ease the movement of students to hospitals, sporting activities and to improve their educational performance.

“The government under the leadership of Governor Bagudu has recorded tremendous progress in the education sector in collaboration with international partners,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani, said the state was investing a lot to transform education and improve the capacity of the teachers. She said from 2018 to 2019, over N1 billion has been released as counterpart fund for SUBEB and that about N2.5 billion was spent on renovating and reconstruction of schools and payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees for students.

“The government recruited 2,000 teachers, recruited 80 vigilantes to provide security to girls schools. Government also ensured that training and retraining of teachers received priority,” Hammani said.

The beneficiary are Command Girls Secondary School, Goru; Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi and Dr Amina Girls’ Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi; Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Argungu, Government Girls Secondary School, Maga and Government Girls Science Secondary, Yauri.