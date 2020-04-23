Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has freed about 111 inmates serving jail terms in various Correctional Centres across the state.

The process of decongesting prisons in the state following the approval of the exercise by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in line with the directive from the federal government to decongest prisons so as to protect inmates from contracting the dreaded Corona virus disease.

Daily Sun gathered that, the exercise started on Tuesday with compiling the names of the inmates and subsequent release of the prisoners and government officers had visited Argungu and Birnin Kebbi new and old Correctional Service Centres.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ramatu Adamu Gulma, while speaking during the exercise, disclosed that about one hundred and eleven inmates performed by the Chief Justice ,Sulaiman Muhammad Ambursa were released at Argungu and Birnin kebbi new and old Correctional Service Centres.