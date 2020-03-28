Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government yesterday placed a restriction on the movement of travellers and motorists from other states. The order, which took effect from midnight, is part of measures to prevent the spreading of the novel Coronavirus in the state.

The state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who stated this in a broadcast to the people explained that the restriction order did not affect vehicles on emergency services, security agencies or those transporting food, fuel and pharmaceutical products.

Bagudu also directed all markets to operate minimal hours, under close monitoring by the Task Force on Coronavirus, to reduce social gatherings of the people.

He also ordered that all schools including Islamiyya and Almajiri schools, should remain closed till further notice and added that all public places such as events centres should limit the gathering of people at a time.