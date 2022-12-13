From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 14 people and 22 cows have been reportedly died in a ghastly accident along Koko-Jega road in Kebbi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “on the 12th December, 2022, at about 0530hrs, there was a fatal motor vehicle accident along Jega/Koko road. The accident occurred when a truck with Reg. No. SRZ 518 XS, Sokoto State, driven by yet to be identified person, conveying passengers and cows from Illela LGA of Sokoto State, heading to Lagos State, hit a stationed truck parked by the shoulder of the road side at Dada village, Koko/Besse LGA of Kebbi State. As a result, fourty passengers sustained various degree injuries.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora instantly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victims to General hospital koko, for treatment, where a medical Doctor confirmed fourteen (14) dead, while the remaining victims are currently responding to treatment. Similarly, twenty two (22) cows also died as a result of the accident.

“CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora also prayed for the souls of the departed to have an eternal rest and may their immediate families have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Amin”, he said.

He quoted the CP to have called on the NURTW, NARTO and other road users to always ensure they emplace adequate safety measures in their vehicles and be conscious while driving, with a view to preventing future reoccurrence.

” They are therefore advised to observe speed limit, avoid recklessness and be more careful while driving especially during the festive period”, he stated.