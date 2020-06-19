Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Kebbi State Sector Command, has warned commercial drivers and other road users in the state against violation of COVID 19 safety measures laid down by the Task Force in the state.

Sector Commandant, Danasabe Lawal Shehu ,who stated this on Friday during his courtesy visit to NUJ Secretariat, Birnin Kebbi, explained that FRSC teams have visited many motor parks and offices to educate the motorists on the important of adhere strictly to the number of passengers that could convey.

He noted that, the State Sectors of Road Safety at various border’s points, in partnership with sisters security agencies, have been enforcing the NCDC rules on motorists along the routes.

Speaking on the partnership with journalists, Shehu, who was just posted to Kebbi state Sector Command, said: “journalists are critical stakeholders not only in the Road Safety activities, but in the whole country.

” If the information did not reach the people in the society, that is why we have issues in the country. That is why Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi ,is passionate in working with journalists to ensure that information gets to the motorists, road users adequately.

“If information gets to the motorists adequately, we shall be having less crashes in all our routes. So, journalists are critical stakeholders in this work we are doing”.

In his remark, the Chairman of NUJ,Kebbi State Council, Comrade Aliyu Jajirma assured the newly posted Sector Commandant that the working journalists in the state would continue to support the Corps to achieve their goals.

He commended the Sector’s Commandant and his team for recognized the roles of journalists in the road users safety, stressed that, the Union would are always ready to discharge its responsibilities.