Kebbi Government has rolled out strategies and programmes to improve the socio-economy wellbeing of youths in the state.

The government said it would provide enough information for the teeming youths to tap various grants,empowerment and agriculture loans opportunities by international groups, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other donors.

Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Gidado Kaliyal, who stated this when he addressed various youth groups at the conference room of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development along other cabinet members, reassured the youths that the current administration would do everything to strengthen their capacity as productive members of the society.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo,charged the youths to forge ahead in uplifting their living condition through profitable ventures.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah, said the ministry would provide free services on issues of sensitisation, public enlightenment and announcement pertaining to empowerment programmes, agricultural schemes or entrepreneurship in form of radio and television jingles and programmes, as well as in the print media.

This is as Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, advocated greater synergy between the CBN, NIRSAL, donor agencies and Ministry of Information and the press for the creation of awareness on the availability of the various FGN interventions for the youths.

In his paper presentation, Dr. Usman Buhari Gwandu, enumerated numerous grants and loan schemes in Nigeria, Africa and at global levels which youths and women could access to attain self employment.