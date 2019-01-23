Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Public schools including markets have all closed down ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival for the APC presidential campaign in Kebbi State.

All the public schools, it was gathered closed hurriedly on Wednesday as both primary and secondary schools pupils were seen along major streets of Birnin-Kebbi as they geared to welcome the president.

Already, Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin-Kebbi, where the presidential campaign will take place is full to capacity.