Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has announced October 5 as the resumption date for both staff and students of the institution.

The Registrar of the University, Mallam Musa Labbo Jega, who confirmed the resumption in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, stated that the reopening of the school was approved by the institution Senate at their 71st meeting.

According to him, ‘sequel to the National University Commission’s[NUC] circular dated 18th September,2020. The University Senate,during its 71st meeting,held on the 29th September, 2020 had approved the reopening of the University on Monday,5th October,2020.

‘In view of the above, all academic staff, non academic staff and students are hereby directed to resume on the above mentioned date.’

Also, the Kebbi State Ministry of Higher Education has notified the public and private tertiary institutions in the state to resume their academic activities by Monday, October 5.

A Director Higher Education at the Ministry, Halima Hassan, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said all the affected intitutions must strictly observe the COVID 19 safety protocols as directed by the NCDC.

‘All institions are hereby instructed to strictly observe the COVID 19 safety protocol as directed by the NCDC ,which include fumigation of all the institution’s premises,provision of water and detergents, hand sanitisers among others by the authorities of the institutions.

‘Students are expected to observe face masks and social distancing both in the clases and hostels premises.’