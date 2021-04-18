From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has disclosed that his administration has secured a 70 million US dollars World Bank grant to strengthen Adolescent Girl Child Education in the state.

Governor Bagudu disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi at the 5th Kebbi State Women Ramadan Lecture Series, etitled: “The Fundamental Role of Women in Islam.”

The governor said that, with the aid of the grant, females in the state, especially Adolescent Girls, will be taught more skills, coupled with both formal and non formal education.

He said that such skills will enable the girls to be more productive and sel-reliant, even in their matrimonial homes.

‘The good news is that the more we invest in women, the more prosperous our society will be,’ the governor remarked.

He noted that the grant will complement the various programmes and policies aimed at making life better for the girl child, women and other vulnerable groups in the northern state.

The programme’s convener and organiser, Dr.Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the wife of the governor, said that the huge successes of the Ramadan period depends on women for their contribution not just their homes but to the society at large.

She remarked that the preparation of the Sahoor and Iftar meals and making sure the family stays together to fully get the benefits of the blessed month of Ramadan.

She called on the Muslim Ummah to redouble their efforts in Sadaqah community engagements in order to keep the youths safe especially after the Taraweeh prayers.

‘We must also appreciate the tireless efforts of our husbands, fathers, sons and brothers, especially during this month where we seek Allah’s blessings and reward,’ the Kebbi First Lady said.

Speaking on the effects of COVID 19, Dr Bagudu said: ‘Islamic culture, spiritual and theological dimensions offer Muslims a myriad of ways to cope.

‘The practice of isolation is not new in Islam (ie Halwa or Itiqaf) and can be spent on getting closer to Allah, takwa, strengthening family bonds and many other charitable deeds.

‘As Muslim women, we contribute a lot to not just our homes but to the society at large and a huge part of the successes of Ramadan period depends on us.

‘That said, we can do more to ease the month for many who may not be as blessed as some,’ Mrs Bagudu said.

She thanked the governor and his state officials for always carrying through with programmes that would benefit women and children in the state.