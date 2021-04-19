From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday, disclosed his administration has secured a 70 million US dollars World Bank grant to strengthen adolescent girl child education.

Bagudu disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi at the 5th Kebbi State Women Ramadan lecture series entitled: “The Fundamental Role of Women in Islam.”

He said with aid of the grant, women, especially adolescent girls would be taught more skills, coupled with both formal and non-formal education.

He said such skills will enable the girls to be more productive and self-reliant, even in their matrimonial homes.

“The good news is that, the more we invest in women, the more prosperous our society will be,” he said.

The governor said the grant will complement various programmes and policies aimed at making life better for the girl child, women and other vulnerable groups in the state.

Convener and organiser of the programme who is also wife of the governor, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said the successes of the Ramadan period depend on women for their contributions not just to their homes but to the society at large.

She said the preparation of the Sahoor and Iftar meals and making sure the family stays together to fully get the benefits of the blessed month of Ramadan depended on them.

She called on the Muslim Ummah to redouble their efforts in Sadaqah and community engagements to keep the youths safe, especially after the Taraweeh prayers.

“We must also appreciate the efforts of our husbands, fathers, sons and brothers, especially during this month where we seek Allah’s blessings and reward,” she said.

On effects of COVID 19, Bagudu said: “Islamic culture, spiritual and theological dimensions offer Muslims a myriad of ways to cope.

“The practice of isolation is not new in Islam (i.e. Halwa or Itiqaf) and can be spent on getting closer to Allah, takwa, strengthening family bonds and many other charitable deeds.

“As Muslim women, we contribute a lot to not just our homes but to the society at large and a huge part of the successes of Ramadan period depends on us.

“That said, we can do more to ease the month for many who may not be as blessed as some,” she said.

She thanked Governor Bagudu and his team of officials for always carrying through with programme that would benefit women and children in the state.