From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi satate Government has confirmed the full accreditations of 30 programmes of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA), all Courses at the School of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Birnin Kebbi and 40 programmes at Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza who disclosed this while briefing newsmen about the progress made in the Higher Education sector, also revealed that 262 students would be sponsor to Universities in Ukraine, Indian and Sudan to studies Medicines and other relevant paramedics courses needed by the state.

He said: “ his Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu continuously, persistence has been spending and investing in this capacity building which this ministry represent. I must to say that, in the last two weeks ago,His Excellency approved over N100 million for accreditation purposes.

“ The accreditation exercise in the Kebbi state University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA) has just been concluded yesterday. The Governor approved over N40 million to N50 million for that exercise alone in that university alone. And I am happy to inform you that over 30 programmes in the university have been fully accredited.

“ The same approval was given to the College of Nursing Science, Birinin Kebbi in order to diversify our human capital building, human development in the Nursing Council on number of admission into Nursing and midwifery. Now, with the investment of the Governor,the institution has now been approved by NBTE in Kaduna and they have given our school of Nursing full accreditation. With this accreditation in addition to training, they can now be producing National Diploma in Nursing as well as Higher National Diploma in Nursing and Sciences and Post Basic”.

The Commissioner explained that, before now, students used to travel to Ibadan and other states to obtain certificates in various Nursing programmes and Physiotherapy, stressed that, this College of Nursing Sciences will now be offering such programmes.

He said that at the Adamu Augie College of Education, the Accreditation team has accredited 40 of it programmes under NCE with permission to be offering degree in nine courses ,stressed that the team had told the government that the College has the capacity equivalent to some Universities in Nigeria.

While speaking on the sponsorship of students abroad to studies Medicine, Bunza disclosed that the Governor has just approved for foreign programmes for 262 Kebbi state indigenes to study abroad.

According to him, ” 56 of them would go for medicine, others would go for engineering, paramedical,especially some of the programmes that are hard to be found. Some of these programmes are virtually not existence in the state especially, radiography,radiology, physiotherapy, cardiology, water engineering, transport engineering,quantity survey and so many other programmes”.

He said the Governor has approved about 1.67million US dollars for training of those students which would cover their accommodation, feeding, transportation and others needs they might incurred in the course of their programmes.

Bunza added that the Governor also approved N345 million to cover other logistic such as international airfare, local airfare, visa processing, Police and other security screening stressed that, about 200 of the students would start their processing next week Monday.

