From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has confirmed the full accreditations of 30 programmes of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA), all courses at the School of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Birnin Kebbi and 40 programmes at Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza who disclosed this while briefing newsmen about the progress made in the Higher Education sector, also revealed that 262 students would be sponsored to universities in Ukraine, India and Sudan to study Medicine and other relevant paramedic courses needed by the state.

He said: “Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been spending and investing in this capacity building which this ministry represents. In the last two weeks, he approved over N100 million for accreditation purposes.

“The accreditation exercise in the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA) has just been concluded. And I am happy to inform you that over 30 programmes in the university have been fully accredited.

“The same approval was given to the College of Nursing Science, Birinin Kebbi in order to diversify our human capital building, human development in the Nursing Council on number of admission into Nursing and midwifery. Now, the institution has now been approved by NBTE in Kaduna and they have given our school of Nursing full accreditation. With this accreditation in addition to training, they can now be producing National Diploma in Nursing as well as Higher National Diploma in Nursing and Sciences and Post Basic.” The Commissioner explained that, before now, students used to travel to Ibadan and other states to obtain certificates in various Nursing programmes and Physiotherapy, stating that the College of Nursing Sciences would now be offering such programmes.

He said 40 programmes have been accredited at the Adamu Augie College of Education. He said the government had been told that the college had the capacity of some universities in Nigeria. The commissioner also informed that the governor had given 262 Kebbi State indigenes approval to study abroad.

He said “56 of them would go for medicine, others would go for engineering, paramedical, especially some of the programmes that are hard to be found. Some of these programmes are virtually not existence in the state, especially, radiography, radiology, physiotherapy, cardiology, water engineering, transport engineering, quantity survey and so many other programmes.”

He said the sum of 1.67million US dollars approved by the governor for the students would cover their accommodation, feeding, transportation and others needs they might incurred in the course of their programmes.

