From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has declared its readiness to establish football academy with the assistance of Portuguese football agency, Break management Agency of Portugal to scouts for talent.

The state Football Association chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan revealed this at a stakeholders meeting on sports, which was held Birinin Kebbi.

Ladan explained that, the Stakeholders meeting was organised in order to listen to their contributions on the way forward for the smooth establishment of the Academy.

According to him, the Break management Agency of Portugal which has the capacity to recruit and send players to any European club in the world have been invited for the programme. The Portugal Ambassador to Nigeria will visit kebbi when the Academy would kick off”.

