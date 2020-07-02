Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi The Kebbi State Sickle Cell Association(KESCA) has sought the support of the state government and individuals in the state on implementations of the law, protecting members of the association and unborn children in the state. State Coordinator of the Association, Khadiza Yahaya Shantali, who stated in while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, noted that if the Bill was passed at the House of Assembly, it will not only protect Sickle Cell Disorder persons in the state, but unborn children will be safe too.

” We also call on the government protection of children and individuals living with SCD through KEBBI State Sickle Cell Law, on which KESCA in support of 40 other NGO/CBOs presented to Kebbi State House of assembly.

“With this law, if established, the life of individual living with sickle cell disorder will be much easier, as well as reducing the sickle cell circle in the state and indeed the country at large.”

Shantali also acknowledged the support of the state government to the association and other individuals in the state who have been donating to the urgent needs of the members.

According to her, “all these efforts would have been in vain without the support of Kebbi state government for giving us enabling environment to operate, the Kebbi state MOH , some individual donors and our great KESCA team.”. While speaking on the impact of COVID 19, Shantali noted that the pandemic has created a lot of fear on their members who are among the vulnerable. “This year 2020 has witness a lot of fear and anxiety nationwide. Which had disrupted many of our activities such as our monthly member’s forum and weekly clinics. The emergence of Covid 19 made us shut down our office. “The everyday news and the emphases that those with Sickle Cell Disorder are among the vulnerable groups to the infection of corona virus. This is what made us think of strategies of encouraging and sensitizing our members and indeed those with underlined medical health condition on how to live through this trying period”, she said.

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainba Shinkafi Bagudu, represented by Hon. Zarau Wali Kalgo declared her support for the association stressed that she is ready to help them at any time for the betterment of their welfare.