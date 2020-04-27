Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Sunday night announced that the state has recorded the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, addressing reporters in Birnin Kebbi, identified the index case was a 40-year-old man with travel history to Lagos and has taken to the isolation centre.

“Regrettably, however, Kebbi State has taken thirteen samples to the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

“Today, one of the samples returned positive. He has been taken to the isolation centre and contact tracing is taking place,” the governor stated.

Governor Bagudu noted that the state government has on various occasions stressed the need to observe all public health measures that have been advised, including social distancing and hygiene.

“While we have taken all steps and our health team has been mobilised adequately, isolation centre has been set up and ICUs are available, as always, prevention is better than cure.

“So, what we had hoped was to avoid it and we hope with this index case, we pray that it will be the last,” he said.

“Government will continue to provide all the needed support. We thank and appreciate the people of Kebbi State for the support they have been giving.

“But we have to appreciate that COVID-19 is real, it is spreading and today, regrettably, we have joined other states in country that witnessed this infection.

“This, more than anything else, proved the need for us to rededicate efforts and observe all those practices, reduce public gatherings to the barest minimum.

“Let us not panic, let us report all incidences and let’s support each other.”

The governor maintained that the state team, its epidemiologists and other public health officials are well trained to cater for any eventuality.

He urged that “there is no need to panic. They have been responding to many calls, most of them turned to be false alarms.

“But, their dedication is as good as it can be. So, there is no need to panic. We can handle any care or cases, responsibly, without any panic and by God’s grace we should overcome it.”

Governor Bagudu extolled the dedication of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking measures to stem the tide of the pandemic.

“The president has been proactive and aggressive in taking measures to contain the pandemic.”

The governor also extolled the efforts made by the State Task Force on COVID-19, all health personnel and the security agents for their diligence and commitment in containing the pandemic.

He also lauded the media for their support in advocacy and awareness campaigns, saying “they have been helping in ensuring that the people have the right attitude and provide the required support.”