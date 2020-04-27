Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Sunday night announced that the state has regrettably recorded the first case of COVID-19 in the state .

He said that, the index case was a 40-year old man, with travel history to Lagos

Governor Bagudu while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said that, the index case has been taken to the Isolation centre .

The Governor added:” Regrettably, however, Kebbi state has taken thirteen samples to the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control ( NCDC).

” Today, one of the samples returned positive. He has been taken to the Isolation centre and contacts tracing is taking place.”

Governor Bagudu also noted that, the state government has on various occasions stressed the need to observe all the measures that have been advised.

They include social distancing, hyegiene and mutual support for each other .

Bagudu added,” while we have taken all steps and our health team has been mobilized adequately, isolation centre has been set up and ICUs are available, as always, prevention is better than cure.

” So, what we had hoped was to avoid it and we hope with this index case, we pray that , it will be the last.

Government will continue to provide all the needed support, we thank and appreciate the people of Kebbi state for the support they have been giving.

” But, we have to appreciate that, COVID-19 is real, it is spreading and today, regrettably, we have joined other states in country that witnessed this infection .

” This, more than anything else proved the need for us to rededicate efforts and obseve all those practices ,reduce public gatherings to the barest minimum.

” Let us not panic, let us report all incidences and let’s support each other.”

The Governor maintained that, the State Team, its Epidomologists and other public health officials are well trained to cater for any eventuality.

He urged ,” so, there is no need to panic . They have been responding to many calls, most of them turned to be false alarms.

” But, their dedication is as good as it can be . So, there is no need to panic . We can handle any care or cases, responsibly, without any panic and God’s grace, we should overcome it.’

Governor Bagudu also extolled the dedication of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking measures to stem the tide of the pandemic.

He said,” the President has been proactive and aggressive in taking meaures to contain the pandemic .”

The Governor also extolled the remarkable efforts made by the State Taskforce on COVID-19, all the health personnel and the security agents for their diligence and unwavering commitment in containing the pandemic.

He also lauded the Media for their support in advocacy and awareness campaigns,” they have been helping in ensuring that, the people have the right attitude and provide the required support.”.

