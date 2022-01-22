From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Leaders of the Kebbi State student union bodies in tertiary institutions in the state have commended the government of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for prompt payment of scholarships for students within and outside the country. They stated their position at a joint press conference held in Birnin Kebbi to debunk purported news credited to one of the student unions leader, Muhammed Mohammed who allegedly accused the state government of shortchanging the students by denying them scholarships.

While denying the reports, the President, Students Union Government at the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Muhammed Mohammed explained that some politicians were using his name to tarnish tarnishing the image of Kebbi State government as regards to the welfare of students and youths.

“The student body and coalition of student unions have never sided with any politicians or public office holders. Currently, Kebbi State does not owe any student on scholarship studying in tertiary institutions across the country or abroad,” he said.

Mohammed maintained that no political office holder would persuade the students to jeopardize their future and the cordial relationship between the students government.

“I therefore challenge those responsible for using my name to blackmail and condemn the Kebbi State government to come out and challenge this statement in any media house or national daily,” he said.

Similarly, a Student Woman leader and Vice-President, Habiba Abubakar condemned the faceless group allegedly using the name of the Kebbi State Students Unions to tarnish the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. She explained that the state government had been friendly to the students by paying their scholarships regularly as well as taking care of their welfare.

Also, Sagir Aliyu, SUG President, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA), Aliero, and his counterparts in Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Saidu Jibrin in a statement commended the state government for adequately taking care of the student welfare.