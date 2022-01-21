From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Leaders of the Kebbi State Student’s Union tertiary institutions in the state have commended the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu administration for promptly payment of scholarship of the students within and outside the country.

They stated their position at a joint press conference held in Birnin Kebbi to debunked purported news circulating in some quarters,credited to one of the Student’s Unions leader,Comrade Muhammed Mohammed to have accused the state government of shortchanging the students by denying them scholarships.

While denying the reports, the President, students union government at the federal university Birnin kebbi, Comrade Mohammed Mohammed explained that, some politicians are using his name in the guise of tarnishing the image of Kebbi state government as regards to the welfare of students and youths.

According to him, “the students body and coalition of student unions have never sided with any politicians or public office holder calling themselves as non partisan. Currently, no indigent student of Kebbi state studying in tertiary institutions across the country is owing the state government scholarship including those studying abroad”.

Mohammed maintained that no political office holder will persuade the students to jeopardize their future and the cordial relationship between the students and the respect for higher authority.

He said: ” I therefore, challenging those responsible for using my name to blackmail and condemn the Kebbi state government to come out and challenge this statement in any media house or national daily”.

Similarly, a Student Women leader and Vice- President, Habiba Abubakar condemned the faceless group allegedly using the name of the Kebbi state students unions to tarnish the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

She explained that,the state government has been friendly to the students by paying their scholarships regularly as well taking care of their welfare.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also,

Comrade Sagir Aliyu,SUG President if the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology(KSUSTA), Aliero and his counterparts in Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Comrade, Comrade Saidu Jibrin in a statement commended the state government for adequately taken care of rh3 students welfare.

According to them, the state government has successfully paid over 900 million naira as scholarship to indeginous students across institutions as scholarship and one million sixty thousand dollars to 262 students to study medicine and engineering in India, Sudan and Ukraine.

The student unions confirmed that the earlier claim was from groups outside the Kebbi state, sponsored by disgruntled politicians willing to sabotage the efforts of the Bagudu led government adding that this administration is the most student friendly administration so far.

The Coalition of student unions further commended the move by the state government to secure the release of over 95% of the FGC Birnin Yauri students that were kidnapped and ensuring they return to their families in good health.

They further appealed to the general public to disregard any rumour or hate speech capable of tarnishing the image of Kebbi state and disrupt the relative peace enjoyed in the land of equity.

They also enjoined students in kebbi state to compliment the efforts of the state government by promoting peace, facing their studies and engage in vocational skills to become productive in the society.