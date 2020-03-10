Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other stakeholders have assured that the education sector in the state would be overhaul according to the action plan.

Both the ministry and SUBEB briefed other stakeholders including chairmen of LGEAs, ALGON chairman and Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly on the progress made on the Better Education Service Delivery for All ( BESDA) in Birnin Kebbi.

While briefing the stakeholders, Commissioner of the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Mohammed Aleiro disclosed that the state government has made adequate provision for the enrolment of about 23,400 out of school children back in schools as well as the integration of 504 Almajiri quranic schools into formal schools.

Aleiro, who sought for collaboration of all stakeholders to achieve Better Education for All programme said “ together with our local government chairmen, things will be better. We have discussed with the council chairmen that they should continue to monitor schools in their domains along with district heads and they should reports to the emirs in their emirates on the situation, “ he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajia Rafaatu Hamani told the stakeholders that, since the inception of BESDA programme, the stakeholders including the Emirs in the state, religious leaders and chairmen of the 21 LGAs have been properly consulted on the action plan of the programme.

She explained that the lists of the quranic schools listed for the integration were forwarded to the ministry by the religious leaders and other stakeholders. Hamani assured that their views, money meant for the programme would be utilised according to the action plan.

In her remarks, the acting Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Hajiya Asmau Alkali assured the stakeholders that the state government would pay maximum attention in overhauling the education sector. She opined that more schools would be constructed across the state.

According to her, “the state government will rehabilitate more schools and construct more primary schools. And I want to assure you that the governor of the state has promised to listen to your views and implement it for the benefit of the state.

“We are not calling you here to waste your time, but to share from your experience. We would implemen your advice to make a positive change in the education sector “, she said.

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kamba, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Buhari linked decay in the education sector to failure of stakeholders who ought to have done the right things.

He noted that there were many unprofessional teachers teaching in schools adding that “we should overhaul the system and the issue of corruption must be tackle too”.