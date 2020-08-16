Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) has commenced the training of 2,097 school principals, head teachers and supervisors on the COVID 19 preventives in their various schools across the State.

The Acting Secretary of the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education (UBEC), Hajiya Fatima Udulu, who confirmed this while speaking during the official flagging-off of the training in Birnin Kebbi, said the Schools Teachers and Supervisors would be trained on the safety measures of COVID-19 in their schools.

She said: ‘About 1,902 Head Teachers, 112 principals of Junior Secondary Schools and 84 school supervisors would be trained on the safety measures for the prevention of COVID-19 in the schools.’

Udulu who described the training as apt and timely, noted that the recent Federal Government pronouncements that schools should be reopened with adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, necessitated the training to avoid the spreading of the disease.

She said that the agency has earmarked funds as COVID-19 support funding for the state SUBEB for the training of teachers, head teachers on the managing of schools and children to ensure safety in the schools even,after COVID-19 period.

The Director of Quality Assurance of the State Universal Education Board, Alhaji Hassan Umar, in his remark, disclosed that Kebbi State was among the five States that have been given approval to start the training.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammed, who is also State Chairman Task Force Committee on COVID-19 commended the organiser of the training, stressed that the exercise would ensure that when schools reopened, they would operate within the COVID-19 safety guideline.

He advised the participants to concentrate on the training in order to train others in their various schools across the State.