From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kebbi State chapter, on Wednesday elected new executive members that would run the affairs of the union in the next three years.

The executive members emerged through consensus of all members of the association who converged at KACHEMA Conference Hall, Birnin Kebbi for the election.

Announcing the list of the new officials, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Dalladi Baba-Ibrahim said Mansur Danjuma-Senche from Kebbi Radio emerged the new Chairman, Olanrewaju Lawal of the Sun Newspapers was returned as Vice Chairman, while the position of Secretary went to Abdullahi Musa-Yalmo from Kebbi Television.

Others according to him are; Uzairu Lawal of Rayhan Radio, Assistant Secretary, Zakariyya Tukur from Vision FM, Treasurer, Ibrahim Abdulhamid from Kebbi Television, Financial Secretary while Nura Mu’azu from Radio Nigeria Equity FM clinched the position of Auditor.

Baba-Ibrahim appreciated all SWAN members in Kebbi State for their decorum, diligence, maturity as well as high sense of responsibility throughout election processes, which he described as free, fair, peaceful and transparent.

In his speech, the Guest of Honour and Chairman, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan observed that both SWAN and NFF were on the same page looking for ways to improve sports in the state.

Chika-Ladan, who is also the State Commissioner for Works and Transport said: “We in the NFF must work hand-in-hand with SWAN to ensure the success of sports across the state.

“We in Kebbi State are not blowing our trumpet in all aspects of sports, we need to wake up. Not only in football but virtually in all sports, we need more publicity.”

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman, Kunle Tajuddeen described his two tenure of six years as one with many ups and downs, assuring that with cooperation from his executive and other SWAN members they were able to cross all huddles to handover successfully.

He lamented that SWAN was facing a big challenge of minimal support from government especially in the Northwestern States, while advising both governments, corporate organisations and individuals to take advantage of sports to tackle insecurity.

Responding, the new Chairman promised to operate an open door policy to accommodate all, assuring that his administration would welcome suggestions, corrections, advices and criticism that would put the association on the right path of development.

Danjuma-Senchi appealed to Kebbi State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Chairmen of different sports associations and philanthropists to recognise and consider SWAN as partners in progress in the development of sports in Kebbi, Nigeria and the world at large.

The oath of office was administered by Faruq Bello, SWAN National Treasurer.