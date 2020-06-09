Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Kebbi State Standing Committee on Biofuel, Professor Muhammed Abubakar Kaoje has revealed that the ongoing extractions of ethanol from Casava in Gwazawa town, Dankowasagu Local Government Area of the state would be yielding about $1 billion Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) annually.

Kaoje, a former Minister of Science and Technology, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday on the development on the project.

The Federal Government, through NNPC had on November 23, 2017 signed an MoU which was initiated by the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and former Group Managing Director of NNPC, late Dr Maikanti Baru at the NNPC towers, Abuja. When completed, the project would be extract 84 million litres of ethanol from sugarcane per day.

Daily Sun gathered that about 47,000 hectares of land was allocated for the project with about 32,000 hectares already set aside for the cultivation of cassava. While speaking in newsmen, Kaoje explained that, “we are not producing bio- fuel for the sake of producing bio- fuel ; but we had sat and done calculations, and our expectation if the project is completed and taken off, it will supplement the state IGR of $1 billion (388 billion) if we achieve our maximum target annually.

“It is our estimate and it could be more than that; and I am just talking about the casava, but the bio- fuel from sugar is also going to contribute more substantially to the revenue of the state.

“That is the whole idea: to make the state a pedestrian of being self- content in the event of any eventuality,” he said.

Kaoje also disclosed that, the Committee has started processing of installation of machineries which have the capacity to generate alternative source of power to the host community as well serving the production of ethanol instead of relaying on hydro power.

He noted that, Nigeria has the potential to commence production of ethanol in large quantity for exportation especially, from the Northern part of the country.

He added that, the project are expected to be completed before the second term in office of Governor Bagudu, stressed that, when completed,it would boost the economy of the state and creating huge employment opportunities for the people.