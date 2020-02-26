Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has admonished various communities across the state to protect and guide government’s projects executed in their domains.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mamuda Warrah stated this yesterday when he, inspected government projects in Bunza and Kalgo Council areas of the state.

Among projects inspected were Bunza-Gwade road, erosion control channel in Bunza, Bunza General Hospital which has just been renovated and Kalgo township road, constructed by the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

While addressing journliasts later, Warrah noted that motorists along Bunza- Gwade road used to face hectic journey by travelling through the road before it was constructed.

“We have interacted with the travellers along the road and they have told us their ordeals in the past before the road was constructed by the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. Now that they have the road, motorable, they are really happy.

“Another one is the Bunza General Hospital which has just been renovated. They have told us what was the situation and now, the whole hospital has been completely renovated. The same thing with the Kalgo road, constructed by this administration.

“ My advice to the hosting communities is to continue guiding these projects, maintaining it as if it is their own. . They should not show non – challant attitude to it, that, it is government’s own. They should protect it just as their own“, he said.

A motorist along Bunza -Gwade road, Alfa Aliyu Muhammad told journalists that before the road was constructed, they usually paid motorcyclists N500 for a journey from Bunza to Gwade, but now, they pay N200 as fare..

Another motorist along the same route, Faruq Yufuf Gwade, told newsmen that travellers always slept at Bunza, whenever, they arrived late in the night because no motorcyclist will take them to the village due to bad road.

“But now, we can travel at anytime of the day from Bunza to Gwade. The journey that usually lasted about an hour before we now cover it within 30 minutes and our motorcycles remains healthy”.

A resident at Bunza, Umaru Maikuku who commended Bagudu’s administration for construction of erosion canal channel, recalled that, during rainfall, all their houses used to be submerged by flood saying “with the erosion canal constructed, the problem is over now.”