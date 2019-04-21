Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A teacher at Kanta College in Argungu, Kebbi State, identified as Mallam Mansur Garba, is reportedly at large as three other suspected rapists have been arrested by the Kebbi State Police Command for the alleged rape of an eleven year old female student of Sama Secondary School in Argungu.

Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Mr Garba Mohammad Danjuma, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, noted that the primary suspect, Mallam Garba Mansur, was still at large.

Danjuma explained that the primary suspect, a teacher at Kanta College Argungu, on the 19th of March, took the victim (name,withheld) to Shagari Quarters, Argungu, and had carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation led to the arrest of other suspects namely: Dansalah Adamu, male, Dan Modi Mohammed and Garba Maigadi, all of Lailaba area, Argungu, who have all confessed to have raped the victim at different times. However, Mallam Garba Mansur is still at large,” the Police Commissioner stated.

He further disclosed that “On the 31st March, 2019, at about 2040 hrs, one Abdullahi Insurance of Dam area, Yauri, reported that Mohammadu Sani and Mohammad Bala of the same address dragged his daughter (name withheld), 13-years-old into their room and had carnal knowledge of her.

“At 0055 hrs of 31st March, 2019, one Adebe Fada and Ayuba Fada, all male, of Kunlun Waziri village, Fakai LGA, conspired and raped one 17-year-old girl (name withheld). This is sequel to a report made by one Jonathan Sule at Mahuta Division police headquarters on the same date.”

Danjuma also confirmed the arrest of one Muntari Ibrahim of Gulumbe town, Birnin-Kebbi LGA for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl (name withheld).

According to the police, the suspect “lured the victim into a shop in Warrah market where he had sexual intercourse with her, and the case was reported by the victim’s father.”

He added that another rape case was reported to the police on the 6th of March by one Ibrahim Musa of Kanya village, that one Sani Mohammed of the same address raped his daughter who is 12-years-old.

“As a result of the incident, the victim sustained injuries in her private part and was confirmed by a medical practitioner,” the Commissioner reported.

The Commissioner added that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution on criminal conspiracy and rape, while others at large will be apprehended very soon.