From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of the Task Force on the Drug Control Technical Committee, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Umar Ambursa, has disclosed that secondary school teachers from 56 schools have been trained on to curb drugs addiction among the students.

Ambursa stated this in his goodwill message at the closing ceremony of a three day training of Secondary School Teachers on drug control in Birnin Kebbi.

The programme entitled “Response to Drugs and Related Organised Crime in Nigeria Unplugged Training for Teachers of Secondary Schools in Kebbi State”, was conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union(EU) in conjunction with Kebbi State Ministry of Basic Education.

The Chairman tasked the participants to impart what they have learnt during the training to students and immediate community on the ills of drug addiction.

He thanked facilitators and trainees on behalf of the committee patron, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, for effective participation in the training programme throughout the duration of the exercise.

The representative of the UNODC, Dr Akanidomo Ibanga, earlier explained that the training was designed to work with the Drugs Control Committee to know the situation in Kebbi State as well as expose members on International level.

He added that the objective was to enable UNODC to perform effective role in establishing programme towards reducing drug addiction in secondary schools such as alcohol, tramadol and Indian hemp.

Dr Ibanga said teachers from 56 schools were trained in the current exercise in addition to 69 which received training in 2018.

The UNODC representative thanked the Kebbi State Government, specifically the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, for facilitating and extending the training programme to cover schools at the grassroots.

The Director, Resources, Ministry of Basic Education, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu NaYelwa, who represented the commissioner, said the training was organised for secondary school teachers who in turn would impart the knowledge acquired to students in furtherence of efforts to reduce drug abuse in schools.

He said that government has taken cognisance of the devastating effect of drugs consumption on the Society and subsequent crime which made it obligatory to curb the trend.

The director mandated teachers to gear up towards improving the moral upbringing of students by discouraging them from drug addiction.

