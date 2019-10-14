Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has said it would establish a wild life park or zoo for two homeless elephants roaming between Tuga and Zaria Kalala villages in Bagudo and Koko-Besse Local Government Areas.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, stated this, yesterday, after a meeting with a team from the National Parks of Nigeria at Government House Kebbi.

“The delegations of the Conservator -General of Nigeria National Parks Service are in Kebbi state to see if the two elephants are still with us, well kept and taken care of. They advised us to create a wild life park or zoo for these animals. I will write to President Muhammadu Buhari and seeks his consent on what to do next,” said Bagudu.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to people from Ruga and Zaria Kalakala for taking care of the two elephants. He particularly commended the youths for forming a security outfit to guard the animals and feeding them.

“These communities have demonstrated how people should conserve animals facing extinction. I was there in the last Sallah and what fascinates me most is the closeness of the elephants with the people as if they were celebrating sallah with the people,” Bagudu said.

Representative of the Conservator -General of Nigeria National Life Park Service, Dr. Abdulrahman Muhammed commended the state and communities where the elephants strayed into for protecting and feeding them.