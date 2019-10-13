Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has expressed its readiness to establish wildlife park or Zoo for two strayed Elephants, roaming between Tuga and Zaria Kalala villages in Bagudo and Koko-Besse local government areas of the state.

The State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu ,who stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a meeting with the delegation of the Conservator -General of the National Parks of Nigeria at Kebbi state Government House noted that the options given to the state to conserve the Elephants was either to establish Wild Park or Zoo for them.

He said: “The delegations of the Conservator -General of Nigeria National Parks Service are in Kebbi state to see if the two Elephants are still with us and they were well kept and taken care of. And they were also here to express how they could support us.

” In their message to us,they advised us to either create Wild Life Park or Zoo for these animals. And I would write to Mr. President to tell him where we were and seeks his consent on what to do next”.

Governor Bagudu explained that the people of Ruga/Zaria Kalakala located between Bagudo and Basse local government areas of the state have been taken care of the two Elephants stressed that their relationship were very cordial.

According to him, “these communities have demonstrated how people should behave to conserve animals facing extinction. I was there in the last sallah and what facilitates me most is the closeness of the Elephants with the people during the festival as if they were celebrating sallah with the people”.

He commended with communities especially the youths in the areas for feedings and formed a security guards for the animals against attacks.

Earlier, the Conservator -General of Nigeria National Life Park Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Goni, represented by Dr. Abdulrahman Muhammed commended the state government and the people of the communities where the Elephants abode for protecting and feedings of the animals.

” The people that are feeding these two Elephants taken us to the place where these animals are. The baby Elephant has grown up to the level of her mother. The only difference between them is that the mother has the tusks.

“The Conservator- General was really happy about the good condition of these animals and he had commended Governor Bagudu and the hosting communities for protecting these animals from attacks and harm”.