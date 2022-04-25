From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Board of the Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) has confirmed Kebbi State as the host of the 2nd round of the 2022 Season of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL), scheduled for 2nd May to 5th May 2022.

Mr. Mahmud Hadejia, the NBSL Coordinator, in a statement made available to newsmen stated that, all teams that would participated in the competition will start arriving on 30th of April, 2022.

According to him, “All teams are advised to arrive Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on the 30th of April 2022 or latest on the 1st of May 2022, ahead of kickoff on the 2nd of May 2022”, he said.

Hadejia, explained that ten teams which include the defending champions and host, Kebbi Fishers BSC would slug it out in the four days competition.

He disclosed that, the board has also confirmed dates for NBSL third and Final round tagged ‘ Super 4’ Finals.

Hadejia, explained that Lagos Centre of NBSL round 3 would hold between 19th and 22nd of May 2022, while Kaduna Centre of NBSL Super 4 Finals would kickoff on 2nd of June and end on 4th of June 2022.