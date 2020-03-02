Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that the state would soon introduce a legislation in the State House of Assembly for the protection and rights of the child.

The Governor said the new legislation will make it mandatory for every child in the state to have a legal custodian – a father, a relative or a Quranic teacher – who will be responsible and accountable for the child who will accept the child under his care.

“The issue is it will put the responsibility on us all and even if the child is orphan, there are orphanages, there is no problem being an orphan, we have orphanages, village heads or volunteers who can take them,” the Governor said.

Bagudu, who stressed that every child in Kebbi must be accounted for, vowed to continue to put pressure on the system until progress is made.

Bagudu, who stated this on Sunday while addressing members of the National Union of Kebbi State Law Students at their Maiden edition of the Law Week titled ‘Voice of the law’, said the new law, when introduced, will give protection to the child, and enable him or her have an education as part of the child’s right.

Bagudu added that his administration would implement the policy of integrating the Almajiri education system into the formal school system to enable products of such schools to become useful members of the society.

He said his administration has sought for the support and cooperation of academics, especially from the Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto to come and serve as part-time chairmen of Local Government Education Authorities so that they can contribute to the ongoing effort of the state government in reforming the educational sector and bring back out of school children to classes.

On the fight against corruption, Governor Bagudu endorsed the collective and proactive measures adopted by the Federal Government as the best option towards ensuring corrupt-free society.

The Governor described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of integrity and an incorruptible leader who has the interest of the country at heart in his anti-corruption campaign.

He commended the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for strengthening the judiciary in its work to rid Nigeria of corruption, bribery and money laundering.

He advised law students in the country at large to be active stakeholders in the prevention of corrupt practices, while assuring the Kebbi law students that he has directed the payment of allowances to law students of Kebbi State origin.

He charged the students to respect time, and to remain time conscious in attending any function, saying: “a law student will always benefit if he attends functions on time.”

Senator Atiku Bagudu was full of praise to retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Usman Muhammad, who has consistently spoken against the present system of Almajiri education, stressing the need for reform.

In his remarks, the former Supreme Court judge warned that urgent and effective approaches are needed in finding a permanent solution to the problem of Almajiris devolving into social miscreants.

He requested the Kebbi State Government to hasten the integration of Qur’anic Schools into the formal Western education system.